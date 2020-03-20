Senior minister: Military to help enforce Covid-19 shutdown from Sunday

Ismail Sabri said the military will be deployed beginning this Sunday. — Picture by Azneal Ishak

KUALA LUMPUR, March 20 — The Malaysian Armed Forces will deploy on Sunday to assist civilian authorities in enforcing the Movement Control Order, Senior Minister of Defence Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob said.

Malaysia is in the third day of the two-week MCO that is in effect until March 31 as part of efforts to contain the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) in the country.

“In the meeting today, it was decided that the military help the police in monitoring the events happening currently. Especially in ensuring that the people abide by the order to stay put in their homes.

“The military will be deployed beginning this Sunday. So, we are confident that with the help from the military, the control order would be enforced better and we hope the people would continue to abide by the government order,” Ismail said.

