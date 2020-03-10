Special portfolio for Sabah, Sarawak is timely, says Ongkili

Datuk Seri Maximus Ongkili described the decision of the Federal government to establish a new and specific portfolio for East Malaysia matters, as a timely move. — Bernama pic

PUTRAJAYA, March 10 — Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department (Sabah and Sarawak Affairs) Datuk Seri Dr Maximus Johnity Ongkili described the decision of the Federal government to establish a new and specific portfolio for East Malaysia matters, as a timely move.

He said his appointment as representative of the indigenous communities in Sabah and Sarawak will further strengthen Malaysia’s attribute as a multi-ethnic nation.

The move also helps raise the issues and problems faced by the people in both the states, the minister told reporters after the swearing-in ceremony for the newly-appointed Cabinet members at Istana Melawati here today.

Meanwhile, Human Resources Minister Datuk Seri M. Saravanan said he viewed seriously the issue of youth from the B40 (low-income group) who did not have work opportunities, as well as the problem of joblessness in the country. — Bernama