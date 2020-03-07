Vote of no-confidence is democratic, not showing distrust of Agong, Patriot tells PAS chief

Patriot president retired Brigadier General Datuk Mohamed Arshad Raji pointed out that calling for a vote of no confidence against Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin upholds democratic principles and even strengthens the institutions of government. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

KUALA LUMPUR, March 7 — The National Patriot Association (Patriot) has lambasted PAS president Datuk Seri Abdul Hadi Awang for claiming that those pushing for a vote of no confidence against the newly appointed prime minister are distrustful of the Yang di-Pertuan Agong.

In a statement, its president retired Brigadier General Datuk Mohamed Arshad Raji pointed out that calling for a vote of no confidence against Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin upholds democratic principles and even strengthens the institutions of government.

“PAS President Datuk Seri Abdul Hadi Awang’s contention that those pushing for a vote of no confidence against the newly appointed prime minister do not trust the Yang Di-Pertuan Agong reveals two distinctive characteristics of him.

“He is either a simpleton, ignorant of the UK Westminster construct of our parliamentary monarchy system; or one who is unprincipled and trying to mislead the rural masses so as to capture their political support.

“Either way he is unfit to be a deputy prime minister if that is what he is secretly yearning for. Patriot has stated very clearly in our previous statements that the newly appointed prime minister and the newly formed coalition, Perikatan Nasional, has to prove its legitimacy in parliament,” said Arshad.

He pointed out that when the King had interviewed all 222 MPs, there was no clear majority support for any of the prime minister candidates but Sultan Abdullah Ahmad Shah had decided that Muhyiddin had the most support at the material time.

However, Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad then publicly came out with the list of 114 MPs he said supporting him with their statutory declarations (SD).

“It was akin to an after-thought that carried little weight in law. It now remains for Prime Minister Muhyiddin and his cohorts to show that they have at least 112 MPs’ support. Honour and integrity demand that the newly appointed prime minister should resign if they do not have.

“Hence, testing for majority support with a vote of confidence (or defeating the no-confidence vote) at the quickest possible time is the best way forward,” he said.

Furthermore, he added that it was very “telling” that only two Asean nations had sent congratulatory messages to Muhyiddin while the other eight Asean members and the world leaders have remained silent.