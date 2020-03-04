Unity government idealistic but unrealistic, constitutional expert Shad Saleem says

File picture shows Prof Shad Saleem Faruqi at the ‘Malaysia and Rome Statute’ forum at Universiti Malaya in Kuala Lumpur April 27, 2019. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

KUALA LUMPUR, March 4 — The non-partisan unity government proposed by Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad at the height of Malaysia’s political crisis last week was an idealistic idea but would have been unrealistic, constitutional expert Datuk Shad Saleem Faruqi said.

In a forum livestreamed on National Human Rights Society (Hakam) Youth Facebook page, the academic said Malaysia’s system is built on parties or factions controlling a certain number of MPs in Parliament debating against one another.

“Our system is built on parties or factions having control of certain number of MPs in parliament. So, the idea of a unity government is really not contemplated by our constitution but it is more like presidential system of the USA,” said Shad.

“It’s very idealistic but it’s not really contemplated by our system. In our system there must be the cut and thrust of the debate, the confidence of the majority of the House.”

The forum titled “Checkmate! Death of Democracy in Malaysia” was discussing the recent political upheaval following the resignation of Dr Mahathir and the appointment of Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin in what has been termed as a “backdoor government”.

During the forum, Shad added that his idea of a unity government means that the prime minister behaves as inclusive as possible after forming a government by bringing into his or her Cabinet members representing the various races, religions and regions in the country.

The professor said it does not mean that a prime minister should ignore his rival politicians’ political faction and invite them to join their Cabinet, as this is not “contemplated” in Malaysia’s system.

Last week, Dr Mahathir announced his proposal to lead a non-partisan government if given the opportunity, as a solution to the political impasse.

He said his proposal would see individuals appointed regardless of their partisan affiliations, and would work towards the interests of the nation above partisan politics.

The proposal inevitably drove Pakatan Harapan to back Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim as its prime minister candidate instead, causing neither Anwar or Dr Mahathir to command the majority of the Dewan Rakyat.