Istana Negara treats media members to KFC

Istana Negara representatives send KFC to the media at Istana Negara February 24, 2020. — Picture by Firdaus Latif

KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 24 — Yang di-Pertuan Agong Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri’ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah once again demonstrated his kindness when he treated members of the media who have been camping outside Istana Negara since this morning to get updates on the current political turmoil, to KFC meals today.

The meals were handed over by His Majesty’s private secretary Colonel (R) Datuk Nazim Mohd Alim to about 50 media practitioners waiting outside Gate 2.

Earlier, Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad, PKR president Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim and PKR Advisory Council chairman Datuk Seri Dr Wan Azizah were at Istana Negara to have an audience with Al-Sultan Abdullah.

Dr Mahathir today made a shocking decision when he tendered his resignation letter as prime minister and Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia (Bersatu) chairman. — Bernama