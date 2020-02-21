NAP 2020 lists three directional thrusts and three strategies to develop local automotive industries

Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad visits a booth after launching National Automotive Policy 2020 at Menara Miti, Kuala Lumpur February 21, 2020. — Bernama pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 21 — Newly launched National Automotive Policy 2020 (NAP 2020) has come up with three directional thrusts and three strategies that introduce new technological elements to assist the development of the local automotive industry.

According to NAP 2020 booklet released by Ministry of International Trade and Industry (MITI) today, the three directional thrusts are; Technology and Engineering; Investment; and Market expansion.

The three strategies listed by the booklet which was released in conjunction with the launching of NAP 2020 today are; Value chain development; Human capital development; and Safety, Environment and Consumerism.

Launched by the Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad, the 10-year policy blueprint marks Malaysia’s march towards becoming a regional leader in manufacturing, engineering, technology and sustainable development in the automotive sector, in line with the National Automotive Vision.

The NAP 2020 still maintains and enhances the NAP 2014 framework.

According to the booklet, the competitive nature of the domestic industry could be adversely affected with the advent of latest trends and technologies in the automotive sector, namely: Big Data Analytics, IoT, Robotics and Artificial Intelligence.

“Due to the increase in the usage of wearable devices in IoT, there will be a large amount of machine-generated data for enterprises to analyse and manage. More enterprises and organisations will access the opportunities and a large amount of data, analysing how they can manage such data with human-generated information is key in order to get valuable insights,” it said.

The industry has become increasingly fraught with uncertainties due to global scenarios, hence, through the review of NAP 2020, the government has transcended the issues and identified crucial plans on growth and investments as well as technology development and industry transformation in Malaysia, it added.

New elements are also included in the NAP 2020, which give focus on the Next Generation Vehicle (NxGV), Mobility as a Service (MaaS) and Industrial Revolution 4.0 (IR4.0). ­— Bernama