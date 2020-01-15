LTTE: Hearing of DAP member Suresh Kumar’s case to begin on Feb 24

Suspected Liberation Tigers of Tamil Eelam sympathiser V. Suresh Kumar is pictured at the Kuala Lumpur High Court October 31, 2019. — Picture by Ahmad Zamzahuri

KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 15 — The High Court here today fixed seven days beginning February 24 to hear the case involving DAP member V. Suresh Kumar who is charged with giving support to the LTTE terrorist group through Facebook.

Judge Collin Lawrence Sequerah fixed February 24 to 27 and from March 9 to 11 for the trial during the case management today.

The prosecution, conducted by deputy public prosecutor Low Qin Hui then informed the court the prosecution would call at least 15 witnesses and that the witness statements would be handed to the defence before the trial began.

In another High Court, judge Mohamed Zaini Mazlan fixed 16 days in November to hear the case of businessman B. Subramaniam, 57, who is facing a similar charge.

“The hearing will be from 10am until 4.30pm,” he said during the case management which was also attended by deputy public prosecutor Mohd Saifuddin Hashim Musaimi and lawyer Ramkarpal Singh, representing Subramaniam.

The court also set January 29 to decide on an application for bail by the accused.

Suresh Kumar, 44, and Subramaniam, had pleaded not guilty to a separate charge with giving support to LTTE by using Facebook under the names of’ US SUBRA SUBRAMANIAM’ and “Rocketsuresh Dap”, respectively.

They allegedly committed the offence at the office of investigating officer of E8 (M) Counter Terrorism Division, Bukit Aman Special Branch here at 5.30pm and 6pm on October 7 and 10, 2019.

The charge was framed under Section 130J (1)(a) of the Penal Code, which provides for a life sentence or maximum 30 years’ jail or fine and the forfeiture of any property used or intended to be used for committing the offence, on conviction. — Bernama