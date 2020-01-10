NUTP urges Putrajaya to add Influenza A to quarantine leave list

A notice of closure is seen on the door of a classroom at SJK (C) Li Hwa in Butterworth January 8, 2020. — Picture by Sayuti Zainudin

KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 10 ― The National Union of the Teaching Profession (NUTP) has called on the government to consider adding Influenza A to the list of six infectious diseases, which allows for quarantine leave to be provided.

In a statement issued today, NUTP secretary-general Harry Tan Huat Hock said in view of the spread of the Influenza A virus in the country, quarantine leave should be given to infected teachers and students.

Referring to a 2016 circular on the provision of quarantine leave, Tan said the six infectious diseases currently on the list comprise hand, foot and mouth disease (HFMD); dengue fever and dengue haemorrhagic fever; measles, chickenpox; diphtheria and malaria.

The same circular provides for quarantine leave to be given to officers who have travelled abroad and have been detained upon their return to Malaysia, at any quarantine stations at shipping ports or airports because of having contracted an infectious disease.

The main symptoms of influenza include cold, sore throat, cough, headache, joint pain, muscle ache and fatigue.

While the disease causes most patients to experience light illnesses, it can badly affect high-risk groups such as children, the elderly, pregnant women and patients who suffer from chronic diseases. ― Bernama