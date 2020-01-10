Abang Johari to Sarawakians: Don't be disturbed by 'other people's problems'

Chief Minister Datuk Patinggi Abang Johari Openg stressed what was happening outside Sarawak was the domestic affairs of other people. — Bernama pic

SIMUNJAN, Jan 10 — Chief Minister Datuk Patinggi Abang Johari Openg today advised Sarawakians to not be too concerned with “other people's problems “.

“If they have problems, let them handle those problems themselves.There is no need for us to poke our nose into their affairs,” he said at the launch of the “First Love Digital [email protected]” here.

Although the chief minister was not specific, he was believed to be referring to a protest by Parti Bumiputera Perkasa Malaysia (Putra) vice-president Mohd Khairul Azam Abdul Aziz over Chinese New Year decorations at SMK Bandar Puchong 1, which had triggered a national uproar.

Mohd Khairul had claimed that parents of Muslim students in the school had complained about it, as it was perceived as an attempt to proselytise a non-Muslim religion to the Muslim students’ sentiments.

Abang Johari stressed what was happening outside Sarawak was the domestic affairs of other people.

“But here in Sarawak, we protect our own houses so that our houses will remain strong. If we are united, we will be able to take good care of our houses. We must love our houses.

“If our friends from other communities come to our houses, we welcome them. We eat and drink together with them,” he said.

The chief minister said the state government will allocate more development under the five-year 12th Malaysia Plan (12MP), starting next year.

“When we have a responsible government and its leaders have the vision for the future, then we will see many changes from now until 2030,” he said.

He said one of the projects that the state government will build in Simunjan district is the Gedong bridge which will connect the new Kuching-Gedong road with Simunjan town.

He said once the bridge is completed, it will take about 40 minutes to reach Simunjan from Kuching, instead of one hour and 40 minutes from Kuching-Samarahan-Asajaya road.

Abang Johari said the state government will upgrade the Simunjan-Sebuyau road while the tender for the construction of the RM1 billion Batang Lupar bridge will be called soon.

Among those present at the function were Deputy Chief Minister Datuk Amar Douglas Uggah Embas, Utilities Minister Datuk Seri Stephen Rundie, Batang Sadong MP Datuk Seri Nancy Shukri and Simunjan State Assemblyman Awla Ideris.