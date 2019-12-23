RM4.5m allocated for development and welfare in Simpang Renggam

Education Minister Maszlee Malik arrives at Parliament in Kuala Lumpur October 29, 2019. — Picture by Shafwan Zaidon

KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 23 — An allocation of RM4.5 million had been distributed for the Simpang Renggam Parliamentary constituency in Johor for development and welfare projects from May 2018 until December this year.

Based on infographic report card for the Member of Parliament for the constituency, Maszlee Malik shared via his official Twitter website, 41 per cent or RM1.85 million had been distributed for social programmes.

Thirty-seven per cent (RM1.65 million) had been channelled for the development of the people and infrastructure while 11 per cent each was spent on welfare (RM509,000) and education (RM488,400).

“The Parliamentary Office team and I will work harder in future for the prosperity of the people in Simpang Renggam,” said Dr Maszlee who is also the Education Minister. — Bernama