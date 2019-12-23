DBKL: Info on attractions around Dataran Merdeka via QR code

Visitors to popular attractions around the Dataran Merdeka here can now find information about the places directly on their smartphones via QR code. ― Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 23 — Visitors to popular attractions around the Dataran Merdeka here can now find information about the places directly on their smartphones via QR code.

Kuala Lumpur City Hall (DBKL) Culture, Arts, Tourism and Sports Department deputy director Noor Azman Mahilin said 17 locations were listed through the Dataran Merdeka KLQR Trail pilot project which started on December 20.

The locations include the Dataran Merdeka flagpole; Victorian Fountain; Masjid Jamek bridge and Sultan Abdul Samad Building.

“The test run is expected to take several weeks until mid-January next year. DBKL would like to obtain feedback from all parties so that improvements can be made,” he told reporters after the pre-launch ceremony here today.

Noor Azman said DBKL was also planning to expand the KLQR Trail to several other tourist spots in the capital such as Bukit Bintang, Perdana Botanical Garden (formerly known as Taman Tasik Perdana or Lake Gardens) and Kampung Baru.

DBKL also encouraged tourists to use the KLQR Trail to enable them to obtain information about interesting places in Kuala Lumpur, he said. — Bernama