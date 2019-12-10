General Assembly to accelerate local talent upskilling in digital development, says MDEC

MDEC CEO Surina Shukri speaks during the MY Future Skills and panel discussion December 10, 2019. — Picture by Choo Choy May

KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 10 — The Malaysia Digital Economy Corporation (MDEC) has partnered with US-based General Assembly (GA) to set up operations here and help push digital talent development further.

GA is a global leader in skills transformation with 23 campuses across four continents and offering 130 digital courses conducted by over 3,000 instructors.

MDEC chief executive Surina Shukri said the corporation is currently joining hands with industry partners to facilitate the continued advancement of digital skills transformation.

“A digital-savvy talent pool will help propel Malaysian companies to the regional and global stage,” she said in a statement today.

She said these essential upskilling opportunities will also firmly establish Malaysia as the Heart of Digital Asean and attract more global companies to set up operations in the country.

GA will provide customised training for life-long learning in today’s rapidly evolving digital economy specifically for Malaysia’s digital and tech talents.

This includes offering critical and in-demand upskilling content and processes that match current and next-generation digital capabilities; introducing radical re-skilling for those who need to pick up new digital roles; and creating a new talent pipeline that operates like an on-demand service.

The training can be provided through a series of classes, hands-on immersion workshops, or customised development.

GA Asia Pacific managing director Ryan Meyer said the company is working closely with companies to build sustainable talent pipelines that meet their needs.

“In fact, 94 per cent of our graduates from the full-time programmes are employed within six months after graduation,” he said.

GA will be part of the digital transformation journey in Malaysia with its 23rd campus, the fourth within the Asia Pacific and its second in South-east Asia. — Bernama