A-G’s Report: Perlis govt’s debt increases to RM403.32m

KANGAR, Dec 10 — The Perlis state government’s debts increased by 2.8 per cent, or RM10.99 million, to RM403.32 million last year, from RM392.33 million in 2017, said Auditor-General Datuk Nik Azman Nik Abdul Majid in his 2018 Report.

He said the audit on the state government’s 2018 financial statements and financial performance of its agencies found the state government’s outstanding debts increased to RM244.28 million compared with RM229.88 million in 2017.

“The audit analysis found that the state government’s financial position is not stable. The balance of the Consolidated Fund at the end of 2018 was RM22.20 million, down by RM13.78 million or 38.3 per cent from RM35.98 million at the end of 2017.

“The account for revenue recorded a current deficit of RM15.41 million in 2018,” he said.

The 2018 Auditor-General’s Report was tabled in Parliament last November 4 and was consented by the Yang di-Pertuan Agong Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri’ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah and approved by the Raja of Perlis Tuanku Syed Sirajuddin Putra Jamalullail last November 7 for tabling at the Perlis State Legislative Assembly today.

Nik Azman said the Perlis government’s revenue collection in the financial year ending 2018 increased by RM19.42 million or 17.9 per cent to RM128.08 million from RM108.66 million in 2017.

From the audit conducted, it is found that the Perlis government’s financial statement provided a true picture of the state’s financial position and the accounting records were well-organised and updated, he added. — Bernama