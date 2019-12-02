Authorities to keep tabs on foreigners linked to illegal activities, says Home Ministry

Some of the 680 Chinese nationals who were arrested by the Immigration Department in Cyberjaya November 20, 2019, following a crackdown on an online scam syndicate. — Bernama pic

PUTRAJAYA, Dec 2 — The Immigration Department will continue to keep a lookout for foreigners who could be involved in illicit activities in Malaysia, the Home Ministry said today.

Its minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin said this in light of news that the Immigration Department recently nabbed 680 Chinese nationals who are linked to one of the largest online scam syndicates.

“These foreigners, they come in with the reason of social visit, but after that they are found to be ‘causing trouble’.

“So for those who are already here, and if they are caught committing these offences, the Immigration Department and police will take action,” Muhyiddin told reporters after attending the Immigration Day 2019 celebration today.

He, however, said it was unfair if visitors from other countries are ‘pre-judged’ on their intentions when entering the country.

“I don’t think it is accurate to form such a perception even as they (foreign visitors) enter into the country.

“But if we receive information that they are involved in these activities like illegal gambling and online scams, we will investigate before they are brought to court.

Muhyiddin added that he had also raised this matter in a recent meeting with China’s deputy public security minister in Bangkok.

“I raised this recently with China’s deputy public security minister and he told me that he was aware of the matter.

“I hope that they will assist us in addressing this matter. How they are going to do it, let’s leave it to them,” he added.

On November 20, it was reported that the Immigration Department had nabbed 680 Chinese nationals in Cyberjaya for their involvement in an online scam syndicate.

According to the Home Ministry, this is the largest arrest the Immigration Department has done in its history.