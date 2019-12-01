MCA opens party to non-Chinese, lowers membership age to 16

MCA president Datuk Seri Wee Ka Siong (3rd right) dan BN deputy president Datuk Seri Mohamad Hasan (4th right) at the MCA AGM in Kuala Lumpur December 1, 2019. — Bernama pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 1 — The Malaysian Chinese Association (MCA) has amended its constitution to allow non-Chinese to be affiliate members and also lower the membership age from 18 to 16 years.

The amendments were approved by majority voice vote from the 1,499 delegates who attended the party’s 66th annual general meeting here today.

The AGM was opened by Barisan Nasional chairman Datuk Seri Ahmad Zahid Hamidi. Also present was MCA president Datuk Seri Wee Ka Siong.

MCA is a component party of the Barisan Nasional. — Bernama