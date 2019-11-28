Decision on 1MDB-linked forfeiture suit against PBRS on Jan 9

A man walks past a 1Malaysia Development Berhad (1MDB) billboard in Kuala Lumpur March 30, 2015. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 28 — The High Court here today fixed January 9 next year for decision on the prosecution’s application to forfeit RM1 million of Parti Bersatu Rakyat Sabah (PBRS) money, which is allegedly linked to the 1Malaysia Development Bhd (1MDB) scandal.

Judicial Commissioner Datuk Ahmad Shahrir Mohd Salleh decided on this after hearing submissions from both sides during today’s proceedings.

During the proceedings, Deputy Public Prosecutor from the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) Farah Yasmin Salleh acted as an applicant while lawyer K. Lavinia represented PBRS.

Earlier, Farah Yasmin informed the court that both parties had filed written submissions.

“Today was fixed for hearing,” she said.

In June, MACC chief commissioner Latheefa Koya said it had filed forfeiture suits under the Anti-Money Laundering and Anti-Terrorism Financing Act against 41 respondents to recover about RM270 million believed linked to 1MDB.

MACC believed the money was illegally transferred from an account of former prime minister Datuk Seri Najib Razak, she said. — Bernama