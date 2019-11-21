Saifuddin Nasution: Sarawak PKR convention to go on this Saturday as scheduled

Datuk Seri Saifuddin Nasution Ismail says the Sarawak PKR convention will go on as scheduled this Saturday in Miri. — Picture by Firdaus Latif

KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 21 ― The Sarawak Parti Keadilan Rakyat (PKR) convention will go on as scheduled this Saturday in Miri, said party secretary-general Datuk Seri Saifuddin Nasution Ismail today.

He said this was in line with the conventions schedule which all state branches had been provided with, and which had been decided upon at a meeting of the Central Leadership Council and political bureau.

Saifuddin Nasution added that if there were opposing views on this, they should be channelled to the council and bureau in order for a decision to be made on the matter.

“So until that process is undertaken, we will continue with the convention on November 23,” he told reporters after officiating at the reopening of a shopping centre in Cheras here.

Yesterday, Sarawak PKR chief Baru Bian was reported to have said that the cancellation of the convention on Saturday was a majority decision involving 32 of 46 State Leadership Council members.

Baru had also said that in continuing with the convention, the party's Central Leadership Council was disregarding the wishes of the majority of Sarawak PKR representatives.

On PKR Youth (AMK) deputy chief Muhammad Hilman Idham's statement yesterday that the AMK and PKR Women's Wing congress in Melaka on Dec 5 should still be officiated by PKR deputy president Datuk Seri Mohamed Azmin Ali, Saifuddin Nasution said the proper platform at which the matter should be decided on, was a meeting of the Central Leadership Council and political bureau. ― Bernama