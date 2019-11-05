Maszlee: Local universities to revise technology, industry-related curriculum yearly

Education Minister Maszlee Malik says the annual revisions done in collaboration with the Education Ministry and the industry can prepare graduates to be more ‘industry-ready’ and in tune with current developments. ― Picture by Choo Choy May

PUTRAJAYA, Nov 5 ― Local universities revise their curriculum relating to technology and the industry annually, said Education Minister Maszlee Malik.

Compared to scheduled revisions of curriculum which may take a longer period, the annual revisions done in collaboration with the Education Ministry and the industry can prepare graduates to be more “industry-ready” and in tune with current developments, he said.

Maszlee said there were programming and accountancy graduates who could not get jobs because the software they learnt in university was outdated.

“For instance, the IOS application, they (graduates) were never exposed to that technology in university, we do not want this to continue happening,” he said at the launch of the Industrial Revolution 4.0 (IR 4.0) Education Colloquium here today.

Meanwhile, Maszlee said, several areas of technical and vocational education and training (TVET) based on IR4.0 have been developed including in electrical engineering (control) and electrical engineering (computer). ― Bernama