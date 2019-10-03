PM says no issue keeping Waytha Moorthy on as minister

Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad (centre) attends the launch of the Security and Public Order Policy at the Home Ministry in Putrajaya October 3, 2019. — Picture by Shafwan Zaidon

PUTRAJAYA, Oct 3 — Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad said he saw nothing wrong with retaining P. Waytha Moorthy as a member of his Cabinet.

Dr Mahathir has been under pressure to remove Waytha Moorthy as a minister in the Prime Minister’s Department after the latter was partially blamed for the death of a rescue worker last year.

“I don’t see what the problem is. So until today I can keep him as a minister,” Dr Mahathir said.

Previously, Dr Mahathir had said he would decide Waytha Moorthy’s fate after receiving the full findings of the inquest on firefighter Muhammad Adib Mohd Kassim.

The minister was among those accused of incitement in the riots outside a temple in Subang Jaya last year where the fireman sustained injuries that later caused his death.

The Coroner’s Court announced last month that fireman Muhammad Adib’s death in Subang Jaya last year was the result of a crime.

Coroner Rofiah Mohamad said Adib’s wounds were likely the result of an assault by several individuals during the incident.