Skills Development Fund Corp gets RM1b for B40 student training

PTPK has been allocated RM1 billion under the 11th Malaysia Plan (2016-2020) for this purpose. — Reuters pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 6 — The Skills Development Fund Corporation (PTPK) has been allocated RM1 billion under the 11th Malaysia Plan (2016-2020) to help students from the low-income (B40) group undergo skills training until the diploma level in private institutions.

PTPK chairman K. Saraswathy said the problem was that many were still confused about the different functions of PTPK and the Human Resource Development Fund (HRDF), both of which are under the Human Resources Ministry.

“PTPK is a development fund that provides loans to school leavers to pursue a programme and attain a skill, while the HRDF trains employees by using funds from the contributions made by companies.

“For those who wish to register with PTPK as an alternative in continuing their studies to diploma level, we suggest that they continue their studies at a public training institute under the ministry.

“This is because there are still many vacancies for the January 2020 intake and registration is open from September to December this year,” she said when explaining the functions of PTPK during a meeting with Bernama chairman Datuk Seri Azman Ujang here today

However, Saraswathy said if students did not get a place in a public training institute, they could register with a private institution, and PTPK will provide student loans of up to RM8,000 for a training course, the duration of which could be from eight to 12 months.

Those who need more information on the study loans can visit www.ptpk.gov.my.

Saraswathy added that PTPK was now reviewing the Skills Development Fund Act 2004 to enable it to be empowered in the enrolment of students, to ensure a more efficient allocation of funds.

“The problem now is that when the Skills Development Department (JPK) delegated the authority to the 1,200 training centres to enrol students, some of these centres have taken advantage and are abusing the privilege. They use student names for financial aid from other agencies which is considered ‘double funding’ and this is wrong under the Act.

“After this, we hope PTPK will be able to communicate directly with the trainees as we will be able to see their needs and interests so as to prevent wastage in the distribution of funds,” she said.

She added that PTPK had also identified three private colleges that had misused their student enrolment “powers” and it had taken stern action against them. — Bernama