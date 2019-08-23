MAHB: KLIA flight display systems still down, check-in and baggage OK

MAHB said its flight information system is still experiencing intermittent disruptions this morning, which marks the second day of a massive outage. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 23 — The systems for airline check-in, immigration clearance and baggage handling counters at the Kuala Lumpur International Airport (KLIA) is fully operational again as at 7am today, after two nights of disruptions.

However, airport operator Malaysia Airport Holdings Berhad (MAHB) said its flight information system (FIDS) is still experiencing intermittent disruptions this morning, which marks the second day of a massive outage.

“We are pleased to share that the check in counters, immigration and baggage handling systems at Klia2 terminal are up and running as of 7AM. However, the Flight Information Display System (FIDS) is still facing intermittent disruptions,” it tweeted.

The problems affecting MAHB’s systems at both terminals of the KLIA was said to have started at night on August 21 and continued throughout yesterday, affecting check-in counters, FIDS, baggage handling, its MYairportd mobile application and the credit card systems at even retail and food and beverage stores.

The FIDS came back online for a short while yesterday evening, but flipped off again later and has yet to be fully restored.

MAHB has apologised for the disruptions and said updates to its systems will be posted regularly on its social media accounts.

It has continued to advise air travellers to check in at least four hours before their scheduled flights in order to avoid unwanted delays and to approach any airport staff for help.

Transport Minister Anthony Loke visited the KLIA today to check in on the issues as airport authorities reported faulty equipment for the problems.