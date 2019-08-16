Police issue warning against those using Zakir Naik issue to undermine racial harmony

Deputy Inspector-General of Police Datuk Mazlan Mansor speaks during a press conference in Kuala Lumpur June 26, 2019. — Picture by Firdaus Latif

KOTA BARU, Aug 16 — The police today warned they will not hesitate to act firmly against anyone who attempts to undermine racial harmony in the country over the issue of controversial preacher Dr Zakir Naik who is under a police investigation.

Deputy Inspector-General of Police Datuk Mazlan Mansor called on the people to stop spreading messages that can disrupt racial harmony with the intention to jeopardise public order.

“The police will monitor the situation. We have issued a warning on the matter,” he told reporters after visiting Besut District Police chief Supt Mohd Zamri Mohd Rowi at the intensive care unit of the Universiti Sains Malaysia Hospital here.

Mohd Zamri is under treatment for injuries he sustained after he was attacked by a machete-wielding man, believed to be mentally unstable, in front of his house in Kampung Padang Luas, Besut, yesterday. His right thumb was severed and he was injured in the back of the head.

Terengganu Police chief Datuk Aidi Ismail and Kelantan Police deputy chief SAC Abdullah Mohammad Piah also visited Mohd Zamri.

CID director Datuk Huzir Mohamed said yesterday that the police have opened an investigation against Dr Zakir under Section 504 of the Penal Code for intentional insult with intent to provoke a breach of the peace following numerous police reports against the preacher.

Dr Zakir had allegedly made controversial statements against Malaysian Indians and Chinese. — Bernama