Gobind says 5G implementation expected by the first quarter of 2020

Communications and Multimedia Minister Gobind Singh Deo attends the handing over of 5G task force report at the Malaysian Communications and Multimedia Commission (MCMC) in Cyberjaya July 29, 2019. — Picture by Choo Choy May

CYBERJAYA, July 29 — The Communications and Multimedia Ministry is expecting to roll out the 5G network implementation as early as the first quarter of 2020.

Its minister, Gobind Singh Deo said for starters, 5G network will be deployed to focal industries before it will be available to consumers.

“Following our initial roll out target, it would be by first quarter of next year or the latest by the middle of the year.

“But it will only be for certain industries.

When asked if the ministry is confident in full implementation of the 5G network service, Gobind indicated that there were no hindrances.

“To roll out 5G there is no problem, but we have to have to look at several aspects which needs focus, for example, regulations and safety.

“Certain areas where problems could arise if 5G is implemented. These are the things which we are currently studying at the moment ensure smooth implementation,” he told reporters today during a press conference after receiving the mid-term report handed over by the 5G Task Force here at the Malaysian Communications and Multimedia Commission.

According to Gobind, the task force which commenced studies in April is expected to complete its final report by October, or latest by the end of this year.

“After which I will look at the report before bringing this to Parliament next year.

“At the moment, we have not concluded whether we need a separate policy for 5G, or if we could revamp or enhance existing policies.

“The Cabinet will decide, and I will take it from there,” he said.

As for the 5G Task Force, Gobind has announced that it will be expanding the 5G demonstrations to five other states — Selangor, Perak, Terengganu, Federal Territories and Kedah.

A total of 66 5G use cases have been identified, initiated by both the government and private sector, culminating in a total industry investment of RM50 million.

Some examples of use cases include smart city applications, virtual reality for education, smart factory or manufacturing and precision farming.

He also announced that the current 5G Task Force will evolve into a 5G Implementation Task Force, after the final report is completed.

Meanwhile, commenting on a separate issue, Gobind said a one-stop-centre will be setup to address online scams.

“The online scams are a big problem. There is an existing collaboration with the police.

“In addition, we are looking at creating a one-stop-centre to look into the scams,” he said.