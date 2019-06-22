Fancy a week on the Equanimity? You can..for RM5.5m!

The Equanimity is docked at the Boustead Cruise Centre in Port Klang August 7, 2018. — Picture by Mukhriz Hazim

KUALA LUMPUR, June 22 — The super yacht that once housed on-the-run financier Low Taek Jho and the pad for his lavish parties is now yours to rent for £1 million a week (RM5.5 million), according to United Kingdom’s MailOnline.

Renamed the Tranquility, the news outlet said the 300-foot vessel is set to become this summer’s ultimate party venue in the Med (elite slang for the Mediterranean Sea) after its owners put it up for rent.

The yacht known formerly as The Equanimity boasts rooms for 22 guests including a master suite and three VIP state rooms, a spa, a beauty salon, a cinema, a gym, a deck-pool, an outdoor bar, its own helipad and is serviced by a 29-strong crew.

“Now the ultimate-luxury yacht is available for hire for a cool £1 million per week,” the report said.

“The 2013-built boat will happily sail around the Med this summer, putting into port on the romantic Amalfi Coast, Cannes, St Tropez, the islands of Corsica and Sardinia, as well as other locations along the French and Italian Riverias.”

The vessel was once Low’s prized asset but was later snatched by the Malaysian authorities thanks to the Indonesian government who helped seized it upon learning of its location, the popular holiday destination Bali.

The Pakatan Harapan sold it for a knocked-down price of close to RM500 million earlier this year to recoup some of the RM15 billion he is accused of embezzling from the Malaysian government through 1MDB.

The yacht reportedly cost a billion ringgit.

Katia Damborsky, of Yacht Charter Fleet, told MailOnline that the Tranquility was “officially put up for rent this morning.”

“There have been no takers yet, but it’s expected she will be popular among large groups because of her unique capacity to host 22 people on board,” she was quoted as saying.

“She is on her way to the Med now and we will expect to see a lot of her in Italy and the south of France.”

With a journey range of 5,000 nautical miles and a maximum speed of 20 knots, the Tranquility can cruise around the Mediterranean while guests enjoy the height of luxury, MailOnline reports.

The interior is designed by Winch Design and the exterior styling is by Oceanco.

“Tranquility’s impressive leisure and entertainment facilities make her the ideal charter for socialising and entertaining with family and friends,” Damborsky said.

The yacht was sold to the Genting Group in April.

Low is wanted by the Malaysian authorities for his alleged role as the mastermind who siphoned off billions of ringgit from state investment arm 1MDB.

His exact location remains unknown but the Malaysian police claimed they have information of his whereabouts, and is closing in on the fugitive.