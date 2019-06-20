PAS Ulama backs collaborating with Umno for GE15

Mohd Asri Mat Daud speaks during the 58th PAS Dewan Ulama convention in Kuantan June 20,2019. — Picture by Ahmad Zamzahuri

KUANTAN, June 20 — PAS Ulama today voted to support the Islamist party cooperating with once-traditional rival Umno for the next general election to capture the Malay-Muslim vote.

The resolution was introduced by the clergy wing’s information chief Asri Daud during its 58th “muktamar”, or annual convention, here today, which were unanimously passed by its members.

“In Malaysia, we understand that the biggest Malay parties are PAS and Umno. They were once a rival, but have now become a member of the Opposition, same as us.

“It is here that needs to be an understanding to work together in matters related to the defence of Islam,” he said.

In his speech, Asri said the “taawun” (political cooperation) is important for the defence of the sovereignty of Islam and also act as an important tool for “dakwah” (proselytisation).

The political cooperation is also pertinent to consolidate support from the two biggest Malay component parties in the country in preparation for the 15th general election, said Asri.

Umno and PAS began to work more closely together following the 14th general election which saw Umno-led Barisan Nasional (BN) losing power after 61 years of uninterrupted rule.

The cooperation between Umno and PAS has seen success in several by-elections this year, such as Cameron Highlands, Semenyih and Rantau, which saw BN capturing the seats.