HR Ministry: No decision yet on report of Committee on Management of Foreign Workers

Human Resources Minister M. Kulasegaran was reported as saying that foreign workers’ wage policy and the right to justice were among the seven suggested clusters in the report. ― Picture by Hari Anggara

PUTRAJAYA, June 14 ― The Human Resources Ministry has denied a news report that the Cabinet has disagreed with the report by the Independent Committee on the Management of Foreign Workers and its suggestion to make it public.

“No such decision has been made so far,” the ministry said in a statement here today.

Yesterday, a news portal reported that the committee, which was formed in August last year and headed by former Appeal Court Judge Datuk Seri Hishamuddin Yunus, was not ready to disclose its findings to the public.

Human Resources Minister M. Kulasegaran had been reported as saying that foreign workers’ wage policy and the right to justice were among the seven suggested clusters in the report.

Among the other clusters are national policy, policies on deportation and recruitment, policy on illegal workers, stateless residents and refugees. ― Bernama