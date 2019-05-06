GPS rep accuses RTM Sarawak of blacking out CM

GPS lawmaker Datuk Dr Juanda Jaya today criticised RTM Sarawak for not showing Chief Minister Datuk Patinggi Abang Johari Openg in its broadcasts on his official functions. — Bernama pic

KUCHING, May 6 — Gabungan Parti Sarawak (GPS) lawmaker Datuk Dr Juanda Jaya today criticised RTM Sarawak for not showing Chief Minister Datuk Patinggi Abang Johari Openg in its broadcasts on his official functions.

“Sometimes we see the smiling and handsome face of Kota Sentosa over RTM TV. This is good because he is the deputy minister,” he said referring to Chong Chieng Jen, who is also the Deputy Minister of Domestic Trade and Consumer Affairs.

“But when it comes to the chief minister, his visuals are not out, but what are out are those of community leaders and aunties.

“Has the federal government forgotten about the image of the chief minister who is also handsome?” the Jemoreng assemblyman asked during the debate on the opening address of the Sarawak State Assembly.

He said Chong should help RTM to identify the image of the chief minister.

“By the way, RTM Sarawak building is located in the Satok constituency,” Juanda said, referring to the Satok state constituency which is represented by the chief minister.

He said the failure of RTM TV to use the visuals of the chief minister at his official functions is another form of bullying against the state government.

“This is a childish behaviour. The government is not a child. It must have moral and be a gentleman,” he said, adding that whichever government is elected through democratic process by the people must be respected and befit the position it deserves.

Juanda said the state government respects Works Minister Baru Bian and Chong because of their positions.