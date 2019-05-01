Damasara-Semantan elevated highway project ‘forced’ on residents, dialogue told

The crowd at a dialogue session with Datuk Bandar Kuala Lumpur Datuk Nor Hisham A. Dahlan on the Elevated Highway from the junction of the Sprint Highway and Jalan Maarof to Jalan Semantan, May 1, 2019. ― Picture by Ahmad Zamzahuri

KUALA LUMPUR, May — A Kuala Lumpur City Hall (DBKL) officer was stumped when an elderly man asked if the Jalan Damansara-Jalan Semantan elevated highway can be halted during a dialogue on the project today.

In a room of about 90 residents from Bangsar and Bukit Damansara, the man, who identified himself as “Mr Thanarayu”, had asked via the microphone on whether the project can be stopped, and what is the cost in terms of compensation should it be halted.

When Kuala Lumpur City Hall (DBKL) Civil Engineering and Urban Transportation senior deputy director Sabudin Mohd Salleh indicated that they have taken note of his question, the man said: “No, I can only go to the next one (question)... if it cannot be stopped, you tell me it cannot be stopped.

After several seconds of silence from Sabudin and a traffic consultant engaged by the elevated highway developers, he said: “Okay, it cannot be stopped, so you’re giving us the elevated highway and it is a ‘forced’ elevated highway.”

The man then asked where the two ends of the elevated highway will connect to the existing roads, stressing that there will be traffic congestion at the two ends, regardless of where the connection points are.

Sabudin had earlier told the group that the queries posted in this session will be recorded and addressed.

The attendees had written down their names and contact details at the registration area before the session, which was organised by DBKL, at the request of Woman, Family and Community Development deputy minister, Hannah Yeoh, who is Segambut MP, and Lembah Pantai MP Fahmi Fadzil.

The MPs and KL Mayor Datuk Nor Hisham Ahmad Dahlan were also present.

MORE TO COME