Kamarudin: New rules on window tints to be announced next month

KUALA LUMPUR, April 29 — The new regulations on vehicle window tints will be announced early next month, said Deputy Transport Minister Datuk Kamarudin Jaffar.

According to him, the policies which were almost finalised would emphasise on transparency practices in terms of the application process and increase in government revenue.

“Since May 2018, the Pakatan Harapan government had frozen approval of new application for the use of window tints as there were leakages and weaknesses in the existing policies,” he said when winding up debate on the motion of thanks for the royal address for his ministry at the Dewan Negara sitting here today.

The guidelines on vehicle window tinting had earlier been revised several times during the previous government’s administration.

Currently the regulations under the Motor Vehicles (Prohibition of Certain Types of Glass) Rules, 1991 (amended Feb 5, 2016) state that permissible VLT levels are 70 per cent for the front windscreen, 50 per cent for front side windows and 30 per cent for rear side windows and rear screen.

Commenting on the Automated Enforcement System (AES) that was rebranded as Automated Awareness Safety System (AWAS), Kamarudin said the government was not planning to abolish the system as its enforcement was crucial in controlling road accidents in the country.

“The MIROS (Malaysian Institute Road Safety Research) analysis which makes use of accident data from PDRM (Royal Malaysia Police) and the Malaysian Highway Authority showed that there was a 25 per cent reduction in accident cases at AWAS speed camera locations on the highways in 2018 as compared to 2017,” he said.

In addition, he said studies on the impact of the AWAS implementation in six pilot sites had shown compliance rate for speed limit was 95 per cent compared to 63 per cent previously.

Drivers’ compliance on traffic signals had also increased to 98 per cent from 96 per cent at four traffic light locations which have been installed with AWAS cameras.

“The improvement in compliance with road traffic rules shows that AWAS is capable of fostering prudent driving “ he said.

The Dewan Negara sitting continues tomorrow. — Bernama