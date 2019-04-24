Najib’s trial: Bank officer confirms RM50m money trail from SRC unit to CSR partner

Datuk Seri Najib Razak arrives at the Kuala Lumpur Court Complex April 24, 2019. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

KUALA LUMPUR, April 24 — A bank officer has confirmed that a total of RM50 million was transferred from a subsidiary of SRC International Sdn Bhd to the latter’s corporate social responsibility partner, in day eight of Datuk Seri Najib Razak’s trial.

Affin Bank processing officer Rosaiah Mohamed Rosli, 53, confirmed a total of three funds transfers from an AmIslamic Bank account belonging to Gandingan Mentari Sdn Bhd to Ihsan Perdana Sdn Bhd’s Affin Bank account 106180001108.

The amounts that she confirmed were RM42 million on December 24, 2014, RM5 million on February 5, 2015, and another RM5 million on February 6, 2015.

Rosaiah is the 20th witness for the prosecution in Najib’s money laundering and corruption trial over RM42 million of SRC International Sdn Bhd.

At the start of Najib’s trial, Attorney General (AG) Tommy Thomas had said the prosecution would seek to establish that RM42 million of SRC International funds passed through the accounts of the company’s corporate social responsibility partner Ihsan Perdana and SRC International’s subsidiary Gandingan Mentari Sdn Bhd before reaching Najib’s accounts at AmBank.

Najib’s lawyer Harvinderjit Singh today also listed out a money trail of over RM100 million in funds from SRC International to Gandingan Mentari to Ihsan Perdana, with funds then released from Ihsan Perdana to Najib and other unspecified recipients.

MORE TO COME