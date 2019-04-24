Najib's lawyer claims only RM42m out of RM103m went from SRC to client

Datuk Seri Najib Razak arrives at the Kuala Lumpur Court Complex April 24, 2019. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

KUALA LUMPUR, April 24 — Datuk Seri Najib Razak’s lawyer today produced in court a chart of the money trail of a total RM103 million from former 1MDB unit SRC International Sdn Bhd, including a total of RM42 million to Najib himself.

Najib’s lawyer Harvinderjit Singh outlined the money trail during December 2014 to April 2015, saying that the funds flowed from SRC International to its subsidiary Gandingan Mentari Sdn Bhd, and that the funds were subsequently transferred to SRC International-linked firm Ihsan Perdana Sdn Bhd’s Affin Bank accounts.

Harvinderjit said the funds then flowed from Ihsan Perdana to Najib as well as other unspecified recipients.

Harvinderjit said that only RM42 million of the RM103 million went to Najib.

Harvinderjit outlined the money trail when seeking for documents from an Affin Bank officer to identify who received the rest of the money from the RM103 million sum.

Affin Bank processing officer Rosaiah Mohamed Rosli is the 20th prosecution witness.

Today is day eight of Najib’s money-laundering and corruption trial over RM42 million of SRC International Sdn Bhd.

At the start of Najib’s trial, Attorney-General Tommy Thomas had said the prosecution would seek to establish that RM42 million of SRC International funds passed through the accounts of the company’s corporate social responsibility partner Ihsan Perdana and SRC International’s subsidiary Gandingan Mentari Sdn Bhd before reaching Najib’s AmBank accounts.

MORE TO COME