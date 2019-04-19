Subang runway crash: Plane received clearance to land but findings show weak SOP

Transport Minister Anthony Loke holds up a copy of the report on the Subang Airport runway accident during a press conference in Putrajaya April 19, 2019. — Picture by Shafwan Zaidon

PUTRAJAYA, April 19 — The private jet involved in the Sultan Abdul Aziz Shah Airport runway collision had received landing clearance from the Subang Control Tower before the accident.

This is based on preliminary findings with regards to the crash, prepared by the Ministry of Transport.

The report also found that there was a lack of communication at certain points between the tower controllers and two vehicles on the runway during the March 18 crash.

"Subsequently, at 1.00am (on March 18), two vehicles comprising an escort vehicle and a maintenance vehicle carrying three contractor workers for runway centreline painting work were allowed by the duty air traffic controller to enter the runway via threshold runway 15 to do the painting, " Transport Minister Anthony Loke told reporters at a news conference today.

While the escorting vehicles were able to communicate with the control tower via walkie talkie, Loke revealed that the maintenance vehicle did not have any means of communication with the tower.

MORE TO COME