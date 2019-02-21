Dr M: No-confidence vote will let PAS prove its support for me

Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad shakes hands with senior officers at the Ministry of Defence in Kuala Lumpur February 21, 2019. — Picture by Ahmad Zamzahuri

KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 21 — Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad said a rumoured motion of no-confidence against him will allow Opposition party PAS to demonstrate its claim to back him as prime minister.

PAS secretary-general Datuk Takiyuddin Hassan previously pledged the party’s 18 MPs would back Dr Mahathir if such a vote reaches Parliament.

“I will wait la. If there is a no-confidence vote, I want to see if PAS will not support me,” he told reporters this morning during an official meet with the Defence Ministry (Mindef).

The Islamists made the pledge after alleging that two Pakatan Harapan (PH) components were conspiring to introduce a motion of no-confidence against DR Mahathir, but did not provide evidence of the assertion.

The party claimed to have learned of the alleged conspiracy, which prompted its ­leaders to discuss the matter with Dr Mahathir during a meet in Kuala Lumpur recently.

