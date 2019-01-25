Armed Forces studying potential security threats from use of 5G technology

Armed Forces chief Gen Tan Sri Zulkifli Zainal Abidin said that all new technology from abroad should be scrutinised to determine if it was suitable for use in the country. — Picture by Hari Anggara

KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 25 ― The Malaysian Armed Forces (MAF) is currently reviewing and identifying any security threats to the country from the use of fifth-generation (5G) of cellular mobile technology before it is adopted in the country.

MAF chief Gen Tan Sri Zulkifli Zainal Abidin said the results of the study would be submitted to the Government to decide whether the technology should be deployed here.

Zulkifli said that all new technology from abroad should be scrutinised to determine if it was suitable for use in the country.

“We cannot just follow other countries in terms of using new technologies. Not all technologies are good. We are confident that the Ministry of Communications and Multimedia is conducting a study on this and the MAF also has its own ways to study new technology.

“The MAF will provide its views to the government on this matter in the near future,” he told a press conference after officiating the launch of the Universiti Pertahanan Nasional Malaysia (UPNM) Alumni Association at Wisma Perwira ATM, Jalan Padang Tembak, here.

Commenting on the matter, Zulkifli said among the things which needed attention was on tackling new technology if its use included elements of cyber attacks and gathering of sensitive information.

“In order to prevent such threats, we have to take appropriate precautionary measures,” he said.

On Saturday, while in London, Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad said Malaysia would conduct a preliminary study before making a decision on whether to block China’s telecommunications giant Huawei, from building 5G infrastructure in Malaysia, following concerns over increased cyber spying.

On Tuesday, former finance minister Tun Daim Zainuddin, who plays an advisory role to the government, said Malaysia must be cautious of the 5G technology that China is currently exploring, over its ability to trigger cyber and digital security threats against the country. ― Bernama