Now, you can make donations at Kg Kerinchi mosque via Touch and Go

KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 22 — Touch and Go (TnG) Digital Sdn Bhd is collaborating with the Ar-Rahah Mosque in Kampung Kerinchi to enable the public to make donations using TnG’s e-wallet application.

TnG Digital chief executive officer Syahrunizam Samsudin said the public may now make donations or contributions using the Quick Response (QR) code on their smartphone.

“TnG Digital wants to make technology more inclusive and to help the Kampung Kerinchi community via a platform that is easy and safe,” he said when launching TnG’s e-wallet service here today.

Syahrunizam said the Ar-Rahah mosque is the first mosque in Lembah Pantai to use the TnG e-wallet service, adding the use of QR at the mosque will encourage mosques nationwide to use similar technology to facilitate their daily operations and donation collection.

“Any contribution however small is very meaningful. We hope this technology will make the collection of donations easy and safe,” he said.

This marks the start of a one-year collaboration that includes classes for youths or members of generation 13, as well as community and e-entrepreneurship programmes.

Also present at the launch were Lembah Pantai MP Ahmad Fahmi Mohamed Fadzil and Federal Territories Mufti Datuk Seri Zulkifli Mohamad Al-Bakri. — Bernama