The new Velys system at Oriental Melaka Straits Medical Centre allows surgeons to map knees in detail, reducing recovery time.

MELAKA, May 2 — Knee replacement surgery is often associated with concerns about post-operative pain, infection, recovery time, and implant longevity.

Despite these fears, surgical procedures in Malaysia have advanced significantly from conventional to computer-assisted and the latest robotic-assisted surgery, providing greater precision, safer and cost-effective over time.

Oriental Melaka Straits Medical Centre (OMSMC) has recently adopted the VELYS™ Robotic-Assisted Solution, an imageless system that enables surgeons to map the patient’s knee in real time without requiring additional CT scans.

Its Consultant Orthopaedic and Trauma Surgeon, Dr. Vincent Lim Li Aik, said patients typically seek specialist care only when knee pain begins to interfere with daily activities such as walking, climbing stairs, or standing for long periods.

“A painful knee causes poor joint function. When it affects daily activities, it affects the quality of life, hence, patients should consider seeing a specialist early,” he said.

Dr. Lim Li Aik (Vincent), Consultant Orthopaedic Surgeon of Oriental Melaka Straits Medical Centre

With robotic-assisted technology, surgeons can personalise surgical planning and perform precise bone preparation while preserving surrounding soft tissue. This improves implant alignment and supports better functional recovery.

Total knee replacement surgery once required bulky and multiple instruments can now be performed with just a single robotic arm. With polished skills, this surgery can be performed in a shorter surgical time. Short surgical time is crucial. Robotic surgery contributes to lesser blood loss during surgery, shorter surgery time , less after surgery pain and faster recovery period.

“The robotic system assists the surgeon by providing real-time data and a clearer view of the knee’s anatomy. It enhances precision but does not replace the surgeon, our experience remains crucial in achieving good outcomes,” Dr Lim added.

Robotic-assisted knee replacement builds on earlier computer-assisted navigation techniques, further improving consistency and reproducibility. These advancements support faster recovery, improved joint function, and potentially longer implant lifespan.

As knee osteoarthritis becomes more common due to aging, obesity, and active lifestyles, robotic-assisted surgery offers patients in Melaka access to advanced treatment closer to home.

These developments illustrate how knee replacement surgery in Malaysia has evolved, combining modern surgical techniques with robotic assistance to enhance outcomes, support faster recovery, and maintain the central role of the surgeon’s expertise.

Knee pain can significantly affect daily activities and overall quality of life, especially among older adults. Don’t ignore persistent discomfort — early assessment and appropriate treatment can help restore mobility and independence.

About Dr Vincent Lim

Dr. Lim Li Aik (Vincent) graduated from the University of the West Indies, Trinidad and Tobago, and subsequently obtained his Master of Orthopaedic Surgery from Universiti Kebangsaan Malaysia (UKM). He has been dedicated to advancing patient care through computer-assisted surgical techniques in joint replacement, particularly knee procedures since 2010. In 2026, he further expanded his expertise by undergoing training in robotic-assisted systems for joint replacement procedures.

About Oriental Melaka Straits Medical Centre

Established in 2015, Oriental Melaka Straits Medical Centre (OMSMC) is a 300-bed, MSQH-accredited tertiary care hospital committed to delivering exceptional healthcare services to the community and beyond. As the flagship hospital of Oriental Holdings Berhad (OHB), OMSMC integrates advanced medical expertise with a patient-centred philosophy to provide care that meets the highest standards of quality and safety.

Strategically located in the scenic Klebang beach area of Melaka, OMSMC offers a conducive environment for healing and recuperation - away from the bustle of the city, yet easily accessible to local and international patients.

Our multidisciplinary medical team comprises experienced specialists, supported by dedicated allied health professionals and a skilled nursing workforce. Many of our nurses are graduates of the Oriental Nilam College of Nursing and Health Sciences - an OHB subsidiary located within the same medical hub - ensuring a consistent pipeline of well-trained and compassionate caregivers.

We provide a comprehensive range of specialties and subspecialties, including but not limited to: cardiology, gastroenterology & hepatology, dermatology, geriatric medicine, general & minimally invasive surgery, cardiothoracic surgery, orthopaedics, obstetrics & gynaecology, paediatrics, neurology, nephrology, and hand & microsurgery.

OMSMC is equipped with modern surgical suites and innovative technologies, offering advanced diagnostic, interventional, and therapeutic services. Our key facilities include:

State-of-the-art Operating Rooms & Cathlabs

Diagnostic and Interventional Imaging Services

Health Screening Centre

Haemodialysis Centre

Rehabilitation Centre

Laboratory

Pharmacy Services

24-hour Emergency Department

In addition, OMSMC also operates Star Joy Care Centre, a dedicated elderly daycare facility that provides daytime care and support for seniors — offering families peace of mind while ensuring their loved ones receive attentive and professional care in a comfortable environment.

For added convenience, patients and visitors benefit from comprehensive support facilities, including a retail pharmacy, cafeteria, concierge, convenience store, and ample parking.

For more information, please visit www.orientalmedical.com.my .