KUALA LUMPUR, April 30 — CARiNG Pharmacy has launched the “Empowering Women, Inspiring Wellness” campaign to encourage women to take a more proactive and holistic approach to their health.

The initiative, introduced together with Georgetown Pharmacy and Wellings Pharmacy under the BIG CARING Group, aims to position the group as an accessible and trusted community healthcare partner for women at every stage of life, the company said in a statement.

“The reality is, most women are not ignoring their health because they don’t care, but simply because every day, they are moving from one responsibility to another, balancing work, deadlines, family and everything in between,” said BIG CARING Group chief marketing officer Wong Siew Lai.

She said many women only seek help when they feel unwell, although more are beginning to ask questions earlier and take a more active role in their wellbeing.

The campaign focuses on integrating wellness into daily routines through categories such as vitamins, supplements, skincare, NMN and probiotics, supporting women across different needs and life stages.

BIG CARING Group head of product marketing Lim Chee Mun said the new campaign takes a holistic approach to women’s health, linking inner wellness, outer wellbeing, and mental health in daily life. — Picture courtesy of CARiNG Pharmacy

CARiNG Pharmacy said the initiative emphasises the link between inner wellness — including nutrition, hormonal balance, energy and immunity — and outer wellbeing such as skin, hair and confidence, alongside mental and emotional health.

A network of health and personal care brands, including Herbs of Gold, VitaHealth, Kinohimitsu, BiO‑LiFE, PureMed, La Roche‑Posay, CeraVe and Cetaphil, will support the campaign with a range of products spanning supplements, nutrition and skincare.

The campaign was launched at CARiNG’s women wellness event “Reset Your Me‑Time,” which featured a panel discussion with BIG CARING Group’s head of product marketing Lim Chee Mun, Dr Amanda Elli and DoubleWoot co‑founder Helen Tan, followed by a runway showcase.