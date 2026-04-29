KUALA LUMPUR, April 29 — Johor Darul Ta’zim (JDT) owner Tunku Mahkota Ismail has outlined four core issues which he says continue to hamper the development of domestic football.

Tunku Mahkota Ismail said among the main problems long affecting the sport are the lack of structured grassroots development and a competitive youth competition system, which he said has impacted the continuity of national talent production.

He also stressed the need for an independent and professional refereeing body to ensure integrity and raise officiating standards to the highest level.

He said the lack of consistent sponsorship is another factor weakening the league ecosystem, along with poor financial discipline among clubs that continue to spend beyond their means.

“If you have RM12, you should spend less, not spend RM15. But when financial issues arise, everyone starts doing something irresponsible, which is blaming FAM (Football Association of Malaysia) and MFL (Malaysian Football League),” he said.

“Whereas financial management is handled by the clubs themselves. This is the main problem,” he added during a Malaysian Football League (MFL) roundtable discussion with Malaysian League club representatives, which was streamed live on MFL’s official Facebook page today.

At the same time, Tunku Mahkota Ismail also described infrastructure weaknesses, including pitch quality and stadium facilities, as key constraints that require urgent attention.

He welcomed the MFL initiative to hold the roundtable discussion but stressed that all parties must be honest and transparent in seeking solutions without presenting different narratives outside official discussions.

“If we are serious about developing football, we must solve these fundamental issues first,” he said.

Earlier, the roundtable discussion, also attended by MFL president Ab Ghani Hassan at a hotel here, was surprised by the presence of Tunku Ismail Sultan Ibrahim while the session was ongoing.

Previously, several clubs had called for serious discussions, including the possibility of a broader roundtable involving all stakeholders in the Malaysian League, particularly amid growing financial concerns among most teams.

Recurring issues affecting the league include delayed salary payments to players and officials by some clubs, as well as rising operational costs, further worsened by ongoing geopolitical tensions in West Asia. — Bernama