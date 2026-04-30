GEORGE TOWN, April 30 — Penang aims to install 600 electric vehicle (EV) charging bays in the state by 2030, said Penang Chief Minister Chow Kon Yeow.

He said there are currently a few hundred, between 200 and 300 EV charging bays already installed in the state.

“MBPP is rolling out EV charging stations around the city, but only in the few hundreds, not into the thousands yet,” he said after officiating the Penang Autoshow 2026 here today.

He said even public buildings and shopping centres are converting some parking bays into EV charging bays.

“However, for residential buildings, such as apartments and condominiums, there are safety issues to consider,” he said.

He said it is a matter of addressing the technical aspect of EV charging stations everywhere including safety concern.

“In my speech I say that EV market share is already moving higher and higher, 40 per cent globally,” he said.

He said one day, Malaysia will see the same scenario where EV cars will dominate roads one day.

He added that it makes sense to convert to electric cars especially with increasing fuel prices.

Earlier in his speech, he said the shift towards greener mobility is part of Malaysia’s broader national agenda.

“Key targets include 10,000 public EV charging bays by 2025, and electric vehicles making up 15 per cent of total industry volume by 2030,” he said.

He said for the transition to green mobility to be successful, adoption must move in tandem with industry participation, technological readiness and policy alignment.

“In Malaysia, this transition is already gaining momentum. EV sales more than doubled to over 30,000 units in 2025, reflecting strong year-on-year growth, though still representing only a small share of total vehicle sales,” he said.

He said EV adoption in South-east Asia is projected to reach around a quarter of total car sales by 2030, while globally, electric vehicles could account for roughly 40 per cent of new car sales within the same timeframe.

He said it is why platforms like the Penang Autoshow are important to create space for meaningful engagement between policymakers, industry leaders, technology providers and the public, helping to translate policy direction into real market adoption.