PUTRAJAYA, April 29 – The Finance Ministry has announced an increase in the retail prices of RON97 and RON95 petrol for the April 30 to 6 May 6 2026 period, while diesel prices in Peninsular Malaysia will remain unchanged.

In a media statement released today, the Madani Government attributed the adjustments to ongoing volatility in global petroleum markets, driven by the prolonged crisis in West Asia.

The weekly price adjustments are based on the Automatic Pricing Mechanism (APM), which takes into account average international market prices from the previous week.

According to the Ministry of Finance, global oil supplies and refined petroleum products continue to face constraints. Damage to production and refining facilities in West Asia is expected to require significant time for recovery, keeping petroleum prices elevated compared to pre-crisis levels.

The government has urged the public to use fuel prudently to help strengthen the nation's supply stability.

New Retail Prices (April 30 – May 6 2026)

Fuel Type New Price Change from April 29 2026 RON97 RM4.90 per litre Up 5 sen RON95 RM3.97 per litre Up 10 sen Diesel (Peninsular Malaysia) RM5.12 per litre No change

The government also reaffirmed the following subsidised fuel prices:

Programme / Category Price per litre RON95 (BUDI95) RM1.99 Diesel (Sabah, Sarawak, Labuan) RM2.15 SKPS (Subsidised Petrol Control System) RM2.05 SKDS (Subsidised Diesel Control System) RM2.15

The Madani Government stated it will continue to take a prudent approach to protect the public from price fluctuations while ensuring the nation’s fuel supply remains sufficient and secure.