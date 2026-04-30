NEW YORK, April 30 — A poster campaign opposing Amazon founder Jeff Bezos’s involvement in the upcoming Met Gala cropped up across New York’s streets and subways yesterday, calling for a boycott of the star-studded event.

Bezos and his wife Lauren Sanchez Bezos are lead sponsors and honorary co-chairs of the high-profile fundraising event, to be held May 4, which draws A-listers across entertainment, sport, fashion and business.

But the billionaire couple’s stake in the gala has angered activists, who primarily oppose Bezos’s business practices.

One poster depicts a bottle filled with urine on a red carpet — a reference to some Amazon drivers having to urinate in bottles due to a lack of bathroom breaks.

Another portrays Bezos in a US Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) uniform, as Amazon’s cloud computing subsidiary has a contract with the divisive agency leading President Donald Trump’s immigration crackdown.

Behind the campaign is a group founded in Britain called “Everyone Hates Elon” — which, a spokesman stressed, “also targets other billionaires” beyond Elon Musk, the world’s richest person.

“I think it feels really powerful to take action,” said the spokesman, who asked for anonymity due to fears of retaliation.

“I think it’s speaking to a need that people have to stand up to some of these people that are controlling our lives.”

The group says it has received more than £14,000 (RM75,000) to fund its campaign in New York — mainly from small donations averaging 10 pounds.

The Met Gala is often criticized for its displays of immense wealth and has previously drawn protests over economic inequality, environmental concerns, and the war in Gaza. — AFP