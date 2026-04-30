KUALA LUMPUR, April 30 — DAP secretary‑general Anthony Loke has said Umno president Datuk Seri Dr Ahmad Zahid Hamidi does not support the formation of a new government or a “backdoor administration” in Negeri Sembilan.

As reported by Berita Harian (BH), Loke, who is also Transport Minister, said Zahid conveyed the position in his capacity as deputy prime minister during yesterday’s Cabinet meeting, following the move by 14 Umno assemblymen to withdraw support for Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Aminuddin Harun.

He stressed that the state government led by Aminuddin continues to function as usual.

“Yesterday, the Umno political bureau also issued a statement that although 14 assemblymen were said to have lost confidence in the menteri besar, they still support the Unity Government.

“With Zahid himself stating the same stance in Cabinet, it means the Umno president does not agree with forming a new government or a backdoor administration.

“This means the existing government remains the Unity Government in Negeri Sembilan, ensuring stability and continuity in the state’s administration. I believe this clarification will help ease the situation,” Loke told BH today.

On the ongoing dispute involving customary institutions and the state constitution, Loke said the matter must be resolved internally.

“We cannot intervene. At the government level, our priority is to ensure the administration continues as usual. The menteri besar, the executive council and the assemblymen are functioning and working as normal. I believe this will guarantee stability,” he was quoted as saying.