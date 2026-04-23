KUALA LUMPUR, April 24 — Malaysia’s street dance scene is moving deeper into the mainstream, with the country now added as a stop on the Red Bull Dance Your Style 2026 Asia tour — a sign of how far the culture has travelled from street corners to the global stage.

Once largely confined to informal cyphers at places like Bukit Bintang and KLCC, the scene has steadily evolved into a more structured community, with crews forming, competitions emerging, and public spaces turning into open stages driven by passion rather than profit.

That momentum was further cemented earlier this month when Malaysia was included in the Red Bull Dance Your Style tour for the first time, hosting a workshop on April 6 and a public showcase on April 7 in Bukit Bintang.

What is the Red Bull Dance Your Style event?

Red Bull Dance Your Style is a street dance competition where dancers go head-to-head, freestyling to randomly selected music in fast-paced battles that are unpredictable and high energy.

Majid Kessab showcases his dance moves at Bukit Bintang when the Red Bull Dance Your Style Asia Tour made its first stop in Malaysia. — Picture courtesy of Trident creatives/ Red Bull Content Pool

What sets it apart is its judging system — the crowd, not a panel of judges, decides the winner of each round based on reaction and engagement.

Winners from national or regional qualifiers advance to larger stages, culminating in a world final, with this year’s showdown set for Hallenstadion in Zurich, Switzerland, on October 24, 2026. The South-east Asia qualifier will be held on April 25 in Singapore.

Ahead of these competitions, the Red Bull tour travels across selected countries, bringing international dancers for workshops and showcases aimed at growing participation and exposure.

In Kuala Lumpur, four acclaimed international street dancers — Waackxxxy, The D’Soraki, Majid Kessab and Poppin’ C — took part in the programme, engaging with local dancers and sharing their craft.

Majid described the competition as more than just a battle format.

Waackxxxy told ‘Malay Mail’ that Malaysia has a talented pool of street dancers. — Picture courtesy of Trident creatives/ Red Bull Content Pool

“It’s a platform to tell your story and showcase your identity,” he said, adding that freestyle allows audiences to connect beyond technique.

“Even if people don’t understand dance, they would just wanna vibe with you and be on your frequency.”

He added that the experience blends energy and expression in a way that feels both structured and spontaneous.

“It’s kind of more entertaining, more fun, serious, and more playing around,” he said.

Poppin’ C said the event also helped shift perceptions of street dance.

“It helped provide a better understanding for people who often think street dance is negative.”

The visiting dancers were also struck by the strength of Malaysia’s scene, with Soraki noting the sheer number of talented dancers across the country.

The D’Soraki expressed his love for street dancing and his desire to showcase the culture around the world. — Picture courtesy of Trident creatives/ Red Bull Content Pool

Waackxxxy said Malaysian dancers have consistently stood out to her, describing their style as “very natural and pure in feeling.”

Majid added that what impressed him most was the openness of local dancers.

“It is beautiful to see Malaysians really want to learn, and see many taking an interest in street dancing.”

As the global circuit continues to expand, the dancers reflected on how street culture has evolved far beyond its underground roots.

Waackxxxy said appreciation for the art form is growing, with more people stopping to watch and engage.

“When I see their faces it’s always just smiles and it feels so good.”

Poppin’ C said the rise of social media has the potential to help street dance culture spread further around the world. — Picture courtesy of Trident creatives/ Red Bull Content Pool

Majid, however, said the rapid growth of the scene comes with a caveat.

“People are joining the dance community, but lack understanding of the culture,” he said.

“I wish people would learn more about the culture, and not just as a hobby. If you want to be part of that community, you should really understand and respect it.”

Poppin’ C added that while some still view street dance narrowly in certain places, the culture has made significant progress globally, with growing recognition across continents.

From Seoul to Tokyo, Berlin to Shanghai, street dance continues to evolve into a shared global language shaped by local identities and global exchange.

For Majid, its essence remains unchanged.

“It’s not just about trophies, winning, or making money,” he said. “It’s about making people happy, inspiring, motivating, and helping them.”

As Malaysia steps into the Red Bull Dance Your Style circuit, its street dance community finds itself part of a wider global rhythm — one that continues to grow louder, move faster, and reach further than ever before.