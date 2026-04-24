JOHOR BAHRU, April 24 — Despite rising raw material costs, a trader in Johor Bahru continues to offer meal sets priced as low as RM5 to help the public access affordable food.

Anor Serat, 57, who previously worked as a cook on board ships in Singapore for 19 years, has been operating his stall, Laman Kampung JB in Kampung Bendahara here, for the past two years.

He said the stall operates daily except Fridays from 8am to 5pm, offering RM5 meal sets with more than 40 types of dishes.

Each set includes rice, vegetables and a choice of dishes such as fish or chicken, along with two drink options — tea or iced syrup.

“Customers can add rice for free, and dishes are replenished every two hours,” he told Bernama when met here today.

Originally from Penang and having moved to Johor 20 years ago, Anor said the business holds sentimental value, inspired by his parents’ advice to always give and help others.

As such, he does not focus solely on profit, but aims to ensure people from all walks of life can enjoy affordable meals.

Anor Serat packs food ordered by customers. — Bernama pic

“Although raw material costs have increased, God willing I will continue to maintain the RM5 price. There is still some profit,” he said.

While earnings are not as high as other food outlets, he remains grateful as the stall continues to attract strong support.

His business has also gained attention on TikTok, drawing customers from outside the area.

During the recent Ramadan, he offered six dishes in a tray set priced at RM20, suitable for two to three people.

Customers have praised Anor’s efforts, describing him as considerate of the community’s needs amid rising living costs.

Mohd Yazid Sapiei, 43, an e-hailing driver, said it is rare to find such affordable meals in Johor Bahru.

“Elsewhere, lunch without drinks can cost RM10 to RM15. Here, it’s very cheap, and you can even get extra rice for free,” he said.

Private sector employee Azizah Mohamad, 36, said she discovered the stall on TikTok before visiting.

“There are several dishes to choose from, and the food is always replenished. It’s worth it and suitable for working people like me,” she said. — Bernama