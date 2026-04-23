KUALA LUMPUR, April 23 — The government has imposed an immediate freeze on any new construction or expansion at 163 unauthorised non-Muslim places of worship (RIBI) identified on public land in the city.

Announcing the move, Minister in the Prime Minister's Department (Federal Territories) Hannah Yeoh said 11 new sub-committees, led by local members of parliament, will be established to seek fair and structured solutions for these existing sites.

The initiative follows a high-level meeting chaired by Yeoh, which for the first time included Kuala Lumpur MPs and the Malaysian Consultative Council of Buddhism, Christianity, Hinduism, Sikhism and Taoism (MCCBCHST) to strengthen the resolution process.

“The Madani government is adopting a structured, prudent and fair approach to handling this matter, taking into account community needs and existing legal frameworks,” she said in a statement.

The Federal Territories Department (JWP) has completed a mapping exercise, identifying 163 unauthorised RIBI across various parliamentary constituencies.

To address the issue at a grassroots level, the 11 sub-committees will be formed, each chaired by the MP of the respective area. These committees will lead discussions with religious leaders and other relevant parties to find workable solutions for the existing structures.

Yeoh also said any attempts to build new structures or expand existing ones at these unauthorised sites will be subject to enforcement action by local authorities.

“Starting today, no construction or additions will be allowed,” Yeoh stated, but gave her assurance that all enforcement actions would be carried out “prudently and respectfully, taking into account local community sensitivities.”

The move is supported by a parallel effort at the national level, where the Ministry of Housing and Local Government is refining guidelines for the management of non-Islamic places of worship to ensure a more orderly approach nationwide.

Yeoh expressed confidence that this inclusive strategy would lead to positive outcomes.

“I believe this inclusive and prudent approach will ensure that every issue is resolved well while maintaining harmony in the multicultural society of the Federal Territories,” she said.