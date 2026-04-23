HORSENS (Denmark), April 23 — Malaysia’s Uber Cup squad received a timely boost when national badminton legend Lee Chong Wei rallied the team via a video call, urging captain M. Thinaah to rise to the challenge in the absence of her doubles partner Pearly Tan.

Pearly’s injury setback could prove a significant blow to Malaysia’s women’s squad at the Uber Cup Finals 2026, which kicks off tomorrow until May 3 here.

The spotlight now falls on Thinaah to shoulder greater responsibility and lead the team’s campaign in the competition at the Forum Horsens indoor sports arena.

Chong Wei expressed confidence in her ability to guide the squad in the high-stakes and prestigious badminton team competition.

“You’re (Thinaah) the most senior, and I know you’re very experienced. I hope you can take care of all players, including the young players.

“Even though we don’t have Pearly, we have Thinaah here. I think you can lead the team and I am confident with you,” he said in the video call to the team shared by the Badminton Association of Malaysia (BAM) today.

Last week, the 26-year-old Pearly withdrew from the Uber Cup due to a recurring back injury, with the BAM announcing that national women’s doubles player Chong Jie Yu will replace her.

The other women’s doubles combinations are Ong Xin Yee-Carmen Ting and Low Zi Yu-Noraqilah Maisarah.

K Letshanaa, Wong Ling Ching, Siti Zulaikha Azmi and Goh Jin Wei have been selected to play the singles matches.

In the meantime, Chong Wei, who is also BAM performance committee chairman, wished the team well and urged them to give their best without feeling pressure.

The former world No. 1 also assured that all Malaysians are fully behind the team and reminded the players that support is always available from coaches should they need assistance during the tournament.

The women’s team have been drawn in Group B together with six-time champions Japan, Turkiye and South Africa. — Bernama