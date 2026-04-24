TANAH MERAH, April 24 — A man suspected of assaulting his father, who later died from head injuries sustained in an incident at a house in Kampung Masjid Baung Bayam, Kota Bharu, on Monday, has been confirmed to have schizophrenia.

Kelantan police chief Datuk Mohd Yusoff Mamat said preliminary investigations found the incident occurred when the 83-year-old victim reprimanded the 41-year-old suspect while he was relieving himself.

“The suspect is believed to have been startled, turned around and punched the victim, causing him to fall backwards and strike his head on the cement floor, resulting in severe injuries,” he told reporters at the Tanah Merah district police headquarters here yesterday.

He said the incident was witnessed by the suspect’s younger brother, who was at the house at the time.

“After the incident, the victim again reprimanded the suspect, who appeared confused before going upstairs to sleep,” he said.

Mohd Yusoff said the suspect has been remanded to assist investigations, while further psychiatric assessment would be conducted by specialists.

Police yesterday confirmed that the victim later died from injuries sustained in the 11.30am incident.

In a separate development, Mohd Yusoff said the Royal Malaysia Police (PDRM), with the cooperation of Thai police, had traced a Toyota Fortuner sports utility vehicle belonging to the Kelantan Social Welfare Department (JKM) that was stolen and taken into Thailand.

He said the vehicle remains in Thailand to allow authorities there to carry out investigations and forensic tests, including fingerprint analysis.

PDRM has submitted an official request for the vehicle to be returned after the forensic process is completed, he added.

On April 12, two vehicles belonging to the JKM Kelewek office in Tanah Merah were stolen by a group of four to five suspects who broke into the agency’s premises at about 4.30am, approached a security guard and tied his hands, according to closed-circuit television footage. — Bernama