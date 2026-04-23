KUALA LUMPUR, April 23 — A Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission assistant investigating officer told the Sessions Court today he had checked with the Immigration Department on Datuk Seri Azlan Man’s overseas travel records, including trips to London, between 2013 and 2017.

Mohamad Safwan Arbangi, 33, from the anti-money laundering branch, said this during cross-examination by defence counsel Burhanudeen Abdul Wahid in the trial of the former Perlis menteri besar.

Azlan, 67, faces 10 charges involving alleged false claims and receiving proceeds from unlawful activities.

The 19th prosecution witness agreed with Burhanudeen that Azlan’s overseas travel entitlement during the period was limited to London only, and that it would be an offence if such travel did not take place.

When asked whether checks had been made with the Immigration Department on Azlan’s travel from Kuala Lumpur to London or elsewhere over the five-year period, Mohamad Safwan replied: “Yes.”

Burhanudeen later asked what legal provision required money to be returned when travel was cancelled, or whether it was merely procedure.

“It is a procedure,” the witness said.

During re-examination by deputy public prosecutor Noralis Mat, Mohamad Safwan said Azlan had applied for holiday travel using Local Order forms from 2013 to 2017.

He said Azlan was therefore required to follow the application submitted through the Perlis State Secretary’s Office and comply with all procedures and regulations.

Asked whether he had conducted a thorough investigation into the case, Mohamad Safwan replied: “Correct.”

Azlan faces five charges of making false claims exceeding RM1.18 million for overseas travel facilities, allegedly committed at the Perlis State Secretary’s Office between December 2013 and December 2017. The claims involved quotations for flight tickets to London and invoices from Sri Kedawang Travel and Aidil Travel & Tours.

The charges were framed under Section 18 of the MACC Act 2009, which carries a jail term of up to 20 years and a fine of not less than five times the value of the false claims or RM10,000, whichever is higher, upon conviction.

He also faces five charges of receiving RM1.06 million in proceeds from unlawful activities between February 19, 2014 and December 2017 at several locations, including a Maybank branch on Jalan Tuanku Abdul Rahman, a CIMB Bank branch in Putrajaya and the Sheraton Imperial Hotel.

Those charges were brought under Section 4(1)(b) of the Anti-Money Laundering, Anti-Terrorism Financing and Proceeds of Unlawful Activities Act 2001, which provides a maximum jail term of 15 years and a fine of not less than five times the amount involved or RM5 million, whichever is higher, upon conviction.

Azlan also faces five alternative charges of allegedly misappropriating RM1.06 million in state funds paid to Sri Kedawang Travel and Aidil Travel & Tours.

The charges were framed under Section 403 of the Penal Code, which carries imprisonment of up to five years, caning and a fine, upon conviction.

The trial before Judge Azura Alwi resumes on April 30. — Bernama