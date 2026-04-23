KUALA LUMPUR, April 23 — Two men were reportedly arrested last night after police traced suspects linked to a shooting along Jalan Telawi in Bangsar.

According to The Star, Kuala Lumpur police chief Datuk Fadil Marsus said the suspects, aged 27 and 33, have been remanded for seven days — until next Wednesday.

"We arrested two local men to assist in investigations. A pistol with one live round and a replica firearm were also seized," he was quoted as saying.

The suspects were reportedly apprehended in Klang, Selangor at about 11.45pm.

Fadil said checks found one of the men had five prior offences, while the other had 17 cases on record.

He added investigations into the shooting were ongoing.