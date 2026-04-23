KUALA LUMPUR, April 23 — A lawyer who drafted two wills in 2022 for the estate of the late Lim Siew Kim, daughter of Lim Goh Tong, told the High Court today she had not kept her role as a trustee of the Dikim Foundation secret from the beneficiaries.

Low Beng Choo, 68, who had known the deceased for more than 20 years through her legal practice, said this when referred to a meeting for the reading of Siew Kim’s last will on September 12, 2022.

She was under cross-examination by Datuk V. Sithambaram, counsel for two of the deceased’s daughters, Chan T’Shiao Li and Kimberly Chan TShiao Miin, who are challenging their late mother’s capacity to execute the will and alleging suspicious circumstances surrounding its preparation.

The sisters named four individuals as defendants in the suit filed in 2023, including Low and their brother Marcus Chan Jau Chwen.

Sithambaram put it to the witness that Marcus had asked who was running the Dikim Foundation and who its trustees were, which Low agreed with.

When questioned further, Low acknowledged that although she was present, she did not answer because others had already responded.

“What do you mean now, are we going to provide the answers that you were the trustee of the Dikim Foundation?” Sithambaram asked.

“No, no, that’s fact-finding,” Low replied.

“But the question is not fact-finding. The question is a clear question, who is running the Dikim Foundation, and who are the trustees?” counsel said.

“I did not answer that question,” Low said.

Sithambaram then suggested she had deliberately concealed her role as trustee from beneficiaries who had directly asked about it.

“I don’t agree with you,” she replied.

Low also said she was unaware that five months after an earlier will, the deceased had reduced cash gifts to the two plaintiffs in a draft dated April 11, 2022, from RM1 million to RM900,000 and RM100,000 respectively.

She further said she did not know the first plaintiff had been the main person caring for the deceased during her illness, nor that she had accompanied her mother for admission at Prince Court, as reflected in hospital records.

When it was suggested that the first will did not reflect the deceased’s actual assets and properties, Low said it could be taken as the deceased providing for whatever she had.

Siew Kim, the third child of Genting Group founder Lim Goh Tong, died of cancer in July 2022. She was 73 and left behind three daughters and a son.

The hearing before Judge Mahazan Mat Taib continues tomorrow. — Bernama